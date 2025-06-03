iOS 26 to Bring New Features to Messages, CarPlay, and Core Apps

iOS 26’s visual overhaul and new AI features have been hogging the limelight lately, but Apple has other, smaller features planned as well. The new update is reportedly bringing meaningful improvements to core apps, including Messages, CarPlay, Music, and Notes.

Messages to Support Translations and Polls

9to5Mac reports that the Messages app in iOS 26 is about to get automatic translation capabilities. This feature will allow users to receive and send messages across languages with real-time translations, similar to the functionality found in Apple’s Translate app. The tool is expected to use Apple Intelligence to detect language context and translate accordingly.

In addition, Messages will introduce the ability to create and respond to polls directly within a conversation thread. The feature has long existed in messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, and more, so it’s nice to see it finally arrive in Apple’s built-in messenger.

CarPlay Will Reflect iOS 26’s New Design Language

With the launch of CarPlay Ultra, many feared Apple would leave CarPlay without any improvements. However, CarPlay is also set to adopt the refreshed visual style expected in iOS 26. While Apple has not confirmed design specifics, the update is likely to include interface adjustments that align with the system-wide “Living Glass” aesthetic previewed in recent concept renders.

This change would provide a more cohesive experience across iPhone and in-car displays, especially for users who frequently transition between both environments. Though functionality improvements were not detailed in the initial report, aligning the visual design suggests Apple intends to maintain consistency throughout its platforms, including automotive interfaces.

Music App Adds Animated Lock Screen Album Art

The Music app will gain a more immersive Lock Screen experience by featuring full-screen animated album artwork while music is playing. This visual enhancement will build on the existing Now Playing interface, offering a more dynamic and visually engaging presentation of albums and playlists.

The animations will adapt to the current track’s artwork, similar to how some Apple Music features already respond to tempo and genre. It will also reflect Apple’s increasing focus on personalization and fluid design in iOS.

Notes App Gains Markdown Export Support

iOS 26 will finally allow notes to be exported in Markdown format. Markdown is widely used in digital publishing and programming environments due to its simplicity and compatibility. This feature will make it easier for users to transfer and edit notes across different platforms and third-party tools that support plain text formats.

The ability to export in Markdown also supports workflows beyond the Apple ecosystem, giving users more flexibility without requiring manual formatting or third-party converters.

Looking Ahead to WWDC

These functional updates, while not as headline-grabbing as Apple’s expected AI announcements, show continued investment in refining the everyday user experience. Apple appears focused on making its core apps more capable, collaborative, and visually consistent.

WWDC 2025 will provide the full breakdown of iOS 26’s features, including demos and developer insights. These enhancements suggest a thoughtful balance between system-wide innovation and practical usability improvements.