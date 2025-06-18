iOS 26 Delivers CarPlay’s Most-Wanted Feature at Last

Apple’s next iPhone update tackles a long-standing gripe for drivers who rely on CarPlay. When iOS 26 ships later this year, CarPlay’s Messages app will finally let users send tapbacks, the quick thumbs-up, heart, or laugh reactions that have been part of iMessage since iOS 10.

Tapbacks may seem minor, but their absence forced many drivers to dictate full replies or ignore texts altogether. The new support mirrors the iPhone experience: tap a message on the CarPlay screen, choose a reaction, and get back to driving without breaking conversation flow.

The upgrade reflects a broader push to modernize CarPlay after several quiet years. Apple’s next-generation CarPlay vision debuted in 2022 but hasn’t reached most cars yet. In the meantime, iOS 26 delivers practical wins like this one and rolls out CarPlay Ultra for deeper vehicle integration on select 2025 models.

Image Credit: Apple

Pinned Chats Come to the Dashboard

iOS 26 also brings pinned conversations to CarPlay. This puts your most important threads, family group chats, coworkers, or a rideshare contact at the top of the list for faster access. Combined with tapbacks, the changes close a surprising feature gap between the phone and the car and hint that Apple is paying closer attention to road-friendly communication tools.

Critics have hammered Apple for letting key iMessage features lag behind on CarPlay, especially as rivals like Android Auto add more polish each year. By knocking out the low-hanging fruit, including tapbacks and pinned chats, Apple signals it won’t let core messaging conveniences sit out future releases. The move also aligns with a larger theme in iOS 26: bringing parity across Apple’s platforms, from the new Liquid Glass design language to Music and Passwords tweaks.

iOS 26 is currently in developer beta and should reach public testers next month. A final release is expected in September alongside the iPhone 17 lineup, assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule. Drivers with existing CarPlay-compatible vehicles will get the Messages improvements for free once they update.

For anyone who answers texts on the road, that simple thumbs-up reaction can’t come soon enough.