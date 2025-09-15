iOS 26 Taking Forever to Download or Install? The Complete Fix Guide

Short version: Big-day demand, a shaky network, low storage, or a stuck cached update usually cause the slowdown. Work through the steps below, from fastest wins to deeper fixes. Also see our related guide: Can’t update to iOS 26? Here’s how to fix it.

Why it feels “stuck”

Major iOS releases can be several gigabytes and Apple’s servers get hammered in the first 48–72 hours. If your Wi-Fi is congested, storage is tight, Low Power/Data modes are on, or a partial file is cached, the download can crawl or stall at “Paused,” “Preparing Update,” or “Verifying.”

Before you start

Keep the iPhone on a charger and above 50% battery.

Use fast, stable Wi-Fi (preferably 5 GHz).

Make sure you know your Wi-Fi password (you may reset network settings later).

Back up to iCloud or a computer in case you need the cable method.

1) Force-quit Settings and retry

Open the app switcher, swipe Settings away, relaunch Settings > General > Software Update, and try again.

2) Toggle Airplane Mode

Turn Airplane Mode on for 10 seconds, then off. This resets radios without a reboot and often bumps a stuck download.

If the progress bar shows Paused, tap Resume. If it’s spinning forever, proceed to step 8 to delete the cached file.

4) Switch to a better Wi-Fi band or network

If your router has 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, join the 5 GHz SSID. If possible, move closer to the router or temporarily try another trusted network.

5) Turn off Low Data Mode and Private Relay (temporarily)

Go to Settings > Wi-Fi > (i) for your network and disable Low Data Mode. If you use iCloud Private Relay, turn it off briefly while you download.

6) Disable VPNs, ad-blockers, firewalls, or DNS filters

VPNs and network filters can throttle or block Apple’s update CDN. Disconnect any VPN and pause tools like Pi-hole or custom DNS filtering until the update finishes.

7) Free up working space (aim for 8–10 GB free)

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Offload big apps, delete downloads or old videos, clear Messages attachments. iOS needs headroom to unpack the update.

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. If you see iOS 26 listed, tap it and Delete Update. Return to Software Update and start fresh.

9) Reboot the iPhone and router

Restart the iPhone. Power-cycle your router/modem (unplug 15 seconds). Fresh routes often improve throughput to Apple’s servers.

10) Turn off Low Power Mode during download

Low Power Mode can slow background tasks. Go to Settings > Battery and toggle Low Power Mode off while downloading.

Go to Settings > General > Date & Time and enable Set Automatically. Incorrect time can interfere with update validation.

12) Sign out of Beta, remove old profiles

If you previously ran developer/public betas, remove any Profile under Settings > General > VPN & Device Management and reboot. Mixed channels can confuse the updater.

13) Reset Network Settings (safe for data, resets Wi-Fi and VPN)

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Rejoin Wi-Fi and retry the download.

14) Try off-peak hours

Evenings EU/US prime time are the worst. Early morning or late night often sees faster server response.

15) Use a computer (Finder on Mac or iTunes on Windows)

Connect your iPhone with a cable. In Finder/iTunes, select your device, choose Check for Update > Download and Update. Wired updates sidestep flaky Wi-Fi and can be much faster.

16) Switch DNS (optional)

If you control your router or iPhone DNS, try your ISP’s default or a well-known resolver. Sometimes a resolver’s path to Apple’s CDN is suboptimal; switching can help.

17) Turn off iCloud syncs that are saturating bandwidth

Temporarily pause large iCloud Photos uploads, Files syncs, or big App Store downloads on other devices sharing your network.

18) Ensure plenty of charger power during “Preparing/Verifying”

Those phases can appear stuck; they’re unpacking and checksumming. Keeping the device powered prevents throttling or retries.

When space is borderline, the cable method (step 15) is more reliable because the Mac/PC handles the download and staging.

Back up first. Then use Recovery Mode from a Mac/PC to Update (not Restore). This replaces system files without wiping your data. Only use if the device won’t complete the update normally.

FAQs

How long should iOS 26 take to download?

It varies by device, network speed, and server load. On a solid broadband connection, the download is often minutes; on launch day or slow Wi-Fi, it can take much longer. “Preparing” can also run for a while—don’t interrupt unless it’s clearly stalled (no progress for 30–45 minutes).

Is it safe to cancel a stuck download?

Yes. Delete the update in iPhone Storage (step 8) and redownload. Do not force-restart during “Verifying” unless frozen for an extended period.

Can I use cellular data?

Apple typically requires Wi-Fi for major releases and it’s not ideal due to size and data caps. Use Wi-Fi or the computer method.

Will I lose data?

Normal updates preserve your data. Still, always keep a current backup before big releases.

Why does it say “Preparing Update” forever?

That phase decompresses and checks the file. If it never moves, delete the cached update (step 8), free storage (step 7), and retry on better Wi-Fi (step 4).

Tips

If you manage a family’s devices, schedule updates overnight and stagger them to avoid saturating your home network.

Keep at least 15–20% of your storage free year-round; iOS updates and photos will feel faster.

After updating, leave the device plugged in on Wi-Fi; Spotlight and Photos indexing may continue in the background.

Summary (ordered steps)