Can’t Update to iOS 26? Here’s How to Fix It

iOS 26 is officially out, but not everyone is seeing the update right away. If your iPhone refuses to install the new version, don’t worry, there are several reasons this happens, and most of them are easy to fix. Let’s break down what to check and how to get your device updated.

1. Check if Your iPhone Supports iOS 26

Not every iPhone can run iOS 26. Apple drops support for older hardware each year. Make sure your model is still on the compatibility list. You can double-check in our iOS 26 compatibility guide.

If your device isn’t supported, you’re stuck on your current version. If it is, move on to the next step.

2. Make Sure You Have Enough Storage

iOS updates usually need 8–10GB of free space to download and install. If your iPhone is nearly full, clear some room by deleting unused apps, offloading photos to iCloud, or moving large files to your computer.

Tip: Check your storage under Settings > General > iPhone Storage.

3. Restart Your iPhone and Try Again

It sounds simple, but a restart clears out temporary glitches that might block the update.

Press and hold the side button + volume button until “slide to power off” appears.

Turn the phone back on and check Settings > General > Software Update again.

4. Check Your Wi-Fi Connection

Updates won’t download over weak or unstable Wi-Fi. Connect to a strong, private network (home Wi-Fi is best) and try again.

If your router is acting up, reset it. Or switch to another trusted Wi-Fi network.

If the update refuses to install over the air, plug your iPhone into a Mac or PC:

On a Mac running macOS Catalina or later, open Finder. On older Macs or Windows, open iTunes. Connect your iPhone with a cable. Select your device in Finder/iTunes. Click Check for Update.

Download and install iOS 26 from there.

This method is also useful if your iPhone is low on space.

6. Disable Beta Profiles

If you were testing the iOS 26 beta, a leftover beta profile can block the public release.

Go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Remove any beta profiles. Restart your iPhone and check for updates again.

Need help leaving the beta? Follow our guide on how to downgrade from iOS 26 to iOS 18 safely — the steps to unenroll are the same.

7. Free Up System Resources

Sometimes, accessibility features, background downloads, or low-power mode can slow things down. Try disabling Low Power Mode (Settings > Battery) before updating.

8. Check Apple’s Servers

It’s possible the problem isn’t on your end. When a new iOS launches, Apple’s servers are flooded with requests. If millions of people are downloading at once, updates may stall.

In that case, wait a few hours and try again.

9. Last Resort: Reset Network Settings

If none of the above works, reset your iPhone’s network settings.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

This wipes saved Wi-Fi passwords, so make sure you know them before doing this.

The Bottom Line

If you can’t update to iOS 26, it usually comes down to three things: your iPhone isn’t supported, you don’t have enough storage, or Apple’s servers are busy. Start with the quick fixes — restart your phone, clear space, connect to solid Wi-Fi — and if that fails, use a computer to install.

For more on what iOS 26 brings, check out our full iOS 26 feature roundup. And if you’re curious about iPhone hardware that ships with iOS 26 out of the box, see our guide to iPhone 17 features and price.