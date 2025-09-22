How to Fix Apps Crashing/Freezing on iOS 26

iOS 26 is supposed to bring polish with Liquid Glass and new Apple Intelligence tools. Instead, some iPhone owners are watching core apps collapse in their hands. Messages locks up, Mail won’t open, Settings crashes, and even simple tools like Screen Capture can shut the phone down. What should feel like an upgrade ends up making a $1,000 device feel like dead weight.

The problem seems most common in Apple’s own apps, Messages, Mail, Phone, Photos, while third-party apps keep running normally. That points to system-level bugs in iOS 26 itself rather than bad coding from developers. The good news: there are steps that usually get things moving again.

1. Force restart, not just restart

A normal reboot often won’t clear system-level freezes. Do a force restart instead:

Press and quickly release Volume Up Press and quickly release Volume Down Hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears

This reloads processes that a soft restart skips. If your phone is hard-freezing, this is the first move.

2. Reset all settings without erasing data

If apps keep freezing, try a full settings reset. It clears corrupted preferences but leaves your files intact.

Go to Settings → General → Transfer or Reset iPhone → Reset → Reset All Settings

You’ll re-enter Wi-Fi passwords and adjust preferences again, but it often smooths out post-update crashes.

3. Give iOS time to settle

After a major upgrade, iOS re-indexes Photos, Spotlight, and Apple Intelligence models in the background. That alone can make apps stall for the first 24–48 hours. Keep your iPhone plugged in, locked, and on Wi-Fi overnight. Performance usually improves once indexing finishes.

Crashes sometimes trace back to half-installed updates. Open the App Store → Account → Updates and either install or clear anything pending. Hanging updates can choke Apple’s system apps.

5. Reinstall Apple’s own apps

Native apps like Mail, Music, Weather, and even Photos can be deleted and reinstalled from the App Store. If a single app keeps failing, reinstalling often fixes corrupt caches that survived the upgrade.

When nothing else works

If crashes spread across multiple system apps, your install may be corrupted. Two options:

Restore iOS 26 through Finder (Mac) or iTunes (Windows).

Or, if stability is critical, downgrade safely to iOS 18 until Apple ships a patch.

iOS 26 isn’t broken for everyone, but if your iPhone suddenly feels like a brick, start with a force restart, reset settings, and let the phone finish its background chores. If the freezes don’t stop, reinstall core apps or restore the system. Apple usually pushes a .0.1 patch quickly, so relief may just be a software update away.