How to Fix Screen Issues on iOS 26 (White Screen of Death)

Some iPhone owners upgrading to iOS 26 have run into a dreaded issue: the white screen of death. On devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, users report flickering, sudden whiteouts, or the display freezing on a blank screen. Sometimes it clears after a reboot; sometimes it doesn’t. The good news is there are steps you can take before heading to Apple for a repair.

Why does this happen?

The white screen problem usually comes down to one of three causes:

Software glitches in iOS 26 (especially with display drivers). Apple has already pushed build revisions to smooth out launch bugs.

App or game stress : graphics-heavy apps can trigger flickering or freezing until a reboot. This often happens alongside other freezing issues in iOS 26.

: graphics-heavy apps can trigger flickering or freezing until a reboot. This often happens alongside other freezing issues in iOS 26. Hardware issues: less common, but if your screen was already weakening, an update can push it over the edge. Apple has acknowledged cases and, in some regions, has replaced iPhone 13 Pro Max screens at no cost if there’s no water damage or unauthorized repair history.

Fixes to Try

1. Force Restart Your iPhone

A normal restart isn’t always enough. Do a force restart:

Press and quickly release Volume Up. Press and quickly release Volume Down. Hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears.



This clears temporary glitches and is often enough to recover from a frozen white screen.

If the flicker happens in specific apps or games, check for updates in the App Store. If the issue repeats, delete the app and reinstall it. Some apps need developer updates to align with iOS 26’s new graphics drivers.

3. Reset All Settings

If the issue pops up system-wide, try resetting settings without wiping data:

Settings → General → Transfer or Reset iPhone → Reset → Reset All Settings

This will clear Wi-Fi passwords and preferences but keep your data intact.

4. Free Up Storage

Low storage can trigger performance bugs, especially during background indexing after a major update. Head to Settings → General → iPhone Storage and clear old apps, videos, or cached files.

Want a faster feel overall? You can also reduce animations in iOS 26.

5. Restore iOS 26 via Finder or iTunes

If the white screen persists, the update itself may be corrupted. Connect your iPhone to a Mac or PC, open Finder/iTunes, and reinstall iOS 26.

If you’d rather roll back completely, follow our step-by-step downgrade guide.

If none of the above works, you may be looking at a hardware issue. Visit an Apple Store or authorized service provider. For iPhone 13 Pro Max owners, Apple has replaced faulty screens for free when no water damage or unauthorized repair was involved.

FAQ

Does the white screen only affect the iPhone 13 Pro Max? Most reports involve the 13 Pro Max, but flickering and whiteouts can happen on other models too, especially during graphics-heavy use. Can I downgrade to iOS 18.7 to avoid the bug? Yes, but backups made on iOS 26 won’t restore on 18.7. Use our downgrade to iOS 18 guide for details. Is this definitely a hardware issue? Not always. Many users recover with software fixes, but if the screen problem persists, hardware replacement might be the only answer. Will Apple fix my phone for free? For some iPhone 13 Pro Max devices, Apple has replaced defective screens at no cost if there’s no water damage or third-party repairs.







