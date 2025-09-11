How the iPhone Camera App Changed in iOS 26 (and How to Use It)

If you’ve updated your iPhone to iOS 26, you’ve probably noticed the Camera app doesn’t look the same. Apple has rethought its layout and controls, cutting down on clutter so you can start shooting faster. It’s part of the wider Liquid Glass design overhaul in iOS 26, and it changes how you interact with your iPhone’s most-used app.

Here’s the thing: Apple didn’t remove features like Portrait or Night Mode. They’re all still here—just organized differently. Let’s break it down.

What Changed in the iOS 26 Camera App

Feature What’s New Why It’s Streamlined Two-Main Modes on Launch You now see only Photo and Video when you open the app. Other modes (Portrait, Pano, Slo-Mo, etc.) are tucked away but accessible with a swipe. Focuses on the two most common tasks, less initial clutter. Pop-out Menus Settings like flash, timer, aspect ratio, exposure, styles, and Night Mode appear in pop-out menus instead of crowding the screen. Keeps the interface clean and only shows controls when needed. Liquid Glass Design Controls now float with translucent backgrounds and rounded buttons, matching the new Liquid Glass style. More modern, less visual weight on controls. Lens Cleaning Hints The camera can detect smudges or dirt on your lens and suggest you wipe it. Helps prevent blurry photos caused by a dirty lens. Relocated UI Elements Modes moved below the shutter button, and some toggles shifted into menus. More intuitive, less finger travel across the screen.

How to Use the Streamlined Camera App

1. Switching Between Modes

By default, you’ll land in Photo mode. Swipe left for Video, or keep swiping to reveal less common modes like Portrait or Slo-Mo. This order means you won’t accidentally end up in a niche mode when you just wanted a quick photo.

2. Finding Hidden Controls

Tap the six-dot menu icon from the top-right side of the screen to open the pop-out menu. Here’s where you’ll find flash, timer, filters, aspect ratio, exposure, and Night Mode. It takes an extra tap, but the trade-off is a much cleaner viewfinder.

3. Enjoying the New Design

The Liquid Glass effect in iOS 26 makes the Camera UI blend into your wallpaper and background apps with translucent panels. It feels lighter and less obtrusive—especially when compared to the old solid bars.

4. Cleaning Up Your Shots

If the app detects a smudge on your lens, you’ll see a quick prompt suggesting you wipe it. This is subtle, but surprisingly useful when you’re shooting on the go.

5. Navigating the Relocated Controls

Modes now sit under the shutter button, closer to your thumb. It feels natural after a short adjustment period. Toggles like Live Photo or aspect ratio live in the pop-out menu to avoid screen overload.

Why Apple Made These Changes

Apple’s bet is simple: most people open the Camera to take a photo or video, nothing more. By putting those front and center, the app feels less intimidating. For power users, everything else is still one swipe or tap away.

This philosophy mirrors Apple’s approach elsewhere in iOS 26. The new Lock Screen is also simpler to glance at, but customizable if you want to go deeper.

Tips for Adjusting Quickly

Practice swiping. Modes are still there, just hidden deeper.

Learn the pop-out menu. It's the new home for most quick settings.

Pair with iPhone 17's upgraded camera hardware. If you're on the fence about upgrading, the iPhone 17 camera improvements make the streamlined app even more powerful.

Back up before updating. If you're hesitant about iOS 26, see how to back up your iPhone first so you can always downgrade safely.

FAQs

Can I still access Portrait, Panorama, or Slo-Mo? Yes. Swipe left or right from the main modes to reveal them. Why does the Camera app look translucent now? That’s part of iOS 26’s Liquid Glass redesign. It’s meant to look lighter and less cluttered. Do lens cleaning hints work on all iPhones? They work on any iPhone that supports iOS 26, though detection may be more accurate on newer models like the iPhone 17 lineup. What if I don’t like the new layout? You can’t switch back, but you can get comfortable quickly. Controls are still just one swipe or tap away.





Summary

Photo and Video are now the default modes. Other modes (Portrait, Slo-Mo, etc.) are hidden but accessible via swiping. Settings live in a new pop-out menu. The UI uses iOS 26’s Liquid Glass design. Lens smudge detection helps keep shots clear. Modes and toggles are relocated for easier access.

Conclusion

The streamlined Camera app in iOS 26 is all about reducing friction. You open it, shoot, and worry less about toggles cluttering your screen. For casual photographers, it makes the app faster. For power users, every feature is still there—just tucked neatly into swipes and menus. Combine that with the hardware upgrades in iPhone 17, and the Camera experience feels both familiar and brand new.