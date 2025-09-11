New Lock Screen in iOS 26: What’s Changed and How to Customize It

The Lock Screen is the first thing you see on your iPhone, and in iOS 26 Apple has redesigned it from the ground up. The update makes it not just prettier but also smarter, more personal, and easier to use. From the new Liquid Glass style to flexible widget placement, there’s a lot to explore. Let’s walk through what’s new and how you can make the Lock Screen truly yours.

Before You Start

Make sure you’re ready before diving in:

Update to iOS 26 (Settings > General > Software Update).

Charge your iPhone to at least 50%.

Back up your data in iCloud or Finder, especially if you’re coming from a beta (you can downgrade to iOS 18 if needed).

Have a wallpaper handy, or download the new iPhone 17 and iPhone Air wallpapers to try the full effect.

What’s New in the iOS 26 Lock Screen

Liquid Glass Design

Icons, widgets, and notifications now float on translucent panels. This Liquid Glass style makes text easier to read without blocking your wallpaper. Smarter Clock Placement

The time automatically shifts so it doesn’t cover faces or main subjects in your background photo.

Spatial Wallpapers

iOS 26 detects depth in your images, adding a parallax effect when you tilt your phone. Perfect with photos from the iPhone 17 camera upgrades. Widget Flexibility

Add widgets above or below the clock. iOS 26 auto-adjusts layout so nothing blocks your wallpaper. Refined Notifications

You can choose list view, stacked cards, or a simple count. Notifications now blend naturally into the Lock Screen style.

How to Customize the Lock Screen in iOS 26

Enter Edit Mode

Long-press your Lock Screen and tap Customize or Add New.

Choose a Wallpaper

Pick from Apple’s defaults or your own. The new color-matched wallpapers sync beautifully with the iPhone 17 color lineup. Adjust the Clock Style

Tap the clock to change fonts and colors. “Glass” mode gives the new translucent look, while “Solid” is higher contrast. Add Widgets

Tap the widget areas to add Weather, Calendar, Fitness, or Live Activities.

Set Notification Style

Go to Settings > Notifications and pick List, Stack, or Count. Match Your Home Screen

When you save, you’ll be asked if you want the Home Screen wallpaper to match. Choosing yes keeps everything cohesive.

Tips for the Best Setup

Use portrait photos to unlock depth effects around faces.

to unlock depth effects around faces. Pair the Lock Screen with a Focus Mode for context-aware widgets.

for context-aware widgets. If you bought an iPhone 17 Pro Max with 2TB storage, high-res wallpapers will look stunning here.

If you don’t like the changes, remember you can downgrade iOS 26 while Apple is still signing older versions.

Comparison Table: Lock Screen in iOS 18 vs iOS 26

Feature iOS 25 iOS 26 Liquid Glass style ✗ ✓ Spatial wallpapers ✗ ✓ Smart clock placement ✗ ✓ Flexible widgets Limited Expanded Notification styles Basic List, Stack, Count

FAQs

Can I use the new Lock Screen features on older iPhones? Yes. If your iPhone supports iOS 26, you’ll get all the Lock Screen features, not just the newest models like the iPhone 17. Do Live Activities still work? Yes. Live Activities now look cleaner and adapt better to your wallpaper. What if I don’t like Liquid Glass? You can tone it down by switching the clock style to “Solid” and using simple wallpapers.





Summary: Steps to Customize the Lock Screen

Long-press the Lock Screen → Customize. Choose wallpaper → Enable depth or spatial effects. Edit clock style → Pick font and color. Add widgets above/below clock. Adjust notification style in Settings. Save → Match Home Screen wallpaper if you like.

Conclusion

The Lock Screen in iOS 26 is more than a facelift, it’s a smarter, more flexible entry point to your iPhone. With Liquid Glass, dynamic wallpapers, and widgets that fit your lifestyle, it ties your phone’s design and function together in a way that feels new. And if you’re pairing it with the iPhone 17 lineup, the experience only gets better.