Download the Official iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air Wallpapers in 4K

One of the easiest ways to give your iPhone a fresh feel is by changing the wallpaper. With the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, including the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the ultra-thin iPhone Air, Apple has released a new set of wallpapers that match each device. You don’t need the latest iPhone to enjoy them. You can download the full collection right now and use them on any compatible iPhone.

iPhone Air Wallpapers

Download iPhone Air Wallpapers here

iPhone 17 Wallpapers

Download iPhone 17 Wallpapers here

iPhone 17 Pro Wallpapers

Download iPhone 17 Pro Wallpapers here

These wallpapers are designed for Apple’s always-on display and ProMotion screens, but they’ll look sharp on any modern iPhone.

Here’s the thing: wallpapers aren’t just background art. Apple puts real thought into them, matching each device’s hardware colors and aesthetic. Using them gives your older iPhone some of the same visual flair as the latest models. It’s a quick way to refresh your phone without spending a dime.