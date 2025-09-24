iOS 26 Icons Look Blurry or Out of Focus? How to Fix it

After updating to iOS 26, some iPhone users have noticed that app icons look softer, faded, or even blurry. The Photos, Messenger, and Google Maps icons, for example, appear less bold than before. This isn’t necessarily a bug, it’s part of Apple’s new Liquid Glass design, but if you don’t like the look, there are steps you can take.

Why Icons Look Different in iOS 26

Apple redesigned much of the interface with Liquid Glass, a translucent, layered style that makes colors blend more subtly. That means darker tones look less sharp, and some third-party icons can appear washed out.

This design shift is similar to other changes in iOS 26 like the new Lock Screen customization and the softer Liquid Glass effects.

How to Make Icons Look Sharper

1. Switch Icon Styles

If you use custom app icons, try selecting darker or bolder themes. Many users report that choosing “dark” designs makes icons stand out more. You can customize app icons in iOS 26 with Apple’s built-in tools or third-party packs.

2. Increase Contrast

Apple includes accessibility settings that boost visual sharpness:

Go to Settings → Accessibility → Display & Text Size

Enable Increase Contrast, Reduce Transparency, and Bold Text

This won’t revert icons to the iOS 18 look, but it can make edges and text labels appear crisper. It’s the same trick that helps if you can’t read notifications in iOS 26.

3. Adjust Wallpapers

Icons can look faded if the wallpaper is too bright or busy. Switch to a darker background from Settings → Wallpaper. Or explore Apple’s new best iOS 26 wallpapers for options that complement the softer icons.

4. Offer Apple Feedback

If you prefer the bold, high-contrast style from earlier iOS versions, you can tell Apple directly. Submit your thoughts via Apple’s Feedback page. Enough feedback can influence design tweaks in future updates.

Apple often refines design changes after launch. Just like with blurry text in Dark Mode complaints, we may see a “crisper” toggle in iOS 26.1 or later.

Summary

The “blurry icons” in iOS 26 aren’t a glitch — they’re part of the Liquid Glass design. Still, you can sharpen the look with custom icons, contrast settings, and darker wallpapers. If you don’t like the new aesthetic, let Apple know through the official feedback channel.

