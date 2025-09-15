How to Remove Liquid Glass from Your iPhone on iOS 26

Apple made a big visual change in iOS 26: the new Liquid Glass design language. It’s everywhere, on the dock, app folders, widgets, and even the search bar. By default, everything looks translucent and layered, giving your iPhone a sleek, glassy vibe.

But not everyone loves it. Some find Liquid Glass distracting or harder to read, especially against busy wallpapers. The good news? You can tone it down with just a few settings. Here’s how.

Can You Fully Remove Liquid Glass?

Technically, Apple doesn’t let you switch off the new design system entirely, it’s baked into iOS 26. But you can minimize or neutralize the glass effect in two ways:

Switching icon styles (Clear, Tinted, or Default) to avoid the full translucent look. Tweaking Accessibility settings like Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast.

These steps won’t turn iOS 26 into the old iOS 18 design, but they make your Home Screen look closer to traditional solid colors.

Method 1: Change Icon Style

The quickest way to get rid of the glassy look is by swapping out the icon style.

Long-press on the Home Screen until icons enter jiggle mode. Tap “Edit” in the top-left corner. Select “Customize.” Pick Default instead of Clear or Tinted.

Tap the checkmark in the top-right to apply.

Method 2: Use Accessibility Settings

Apple built Accessibility tools that also affect how Liquid Glass looks:

Open Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size. Toggle on Reduce Transparency. This replaces translucent elements with solid backgrounds.

Optionally toggle Increase Contrast. This boosts separation between icons, text, and background.

With both settings enabled, Liquid Glass is almost completely gone. App icons and widgets look more solid, and text is easier to read on bright wallpapers.

Method 3: Pick the Right Wallpaper

Because Liquid Glass pulls tones from your wallpaper, you can “remove” the effect visually by switching to something simple. For example, dark gradients or muted solid colors make the translucency nearly invisible. Apple even released new official wallpapers for iPhone 17 that work well with or without Liquid Glass.

Troubleshooting

Don’t see the Customize option? Make sure you’re on iOS 26. If the update isn’t appearing, here’s how to fix it.

Make sure you’re on iOS 26. If the update isn’t appearing, here’s how to fix it. Icons still look “see-through”? Double-check Reduce Transparency is enabled.

Double-check Reduce Transparency is enabled. Want to undo changes? Just return to the Customize panel and switch back to Clear or Liquid.

Liquid Glass is one of Apple’s biggest design shifts in years, but you’re not stuck with it. Between icon customization, accessibility toggles, and wallpaper tricks, you can make iOS 26 look closer to the solid, traditional Home Screen many iPhone users prefer.

And if you want to go the other way, you can also experiment with Liquid Color tints or try Spatial Scenes wallpapers to lean into iOS 26’s new aesthetic.