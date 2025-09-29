Apple Releases macOS 26.0.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.0.1. You get bug fixes, security updates, and one important fix for Mac Studio owners with the M3 Ultra chip. Update now through System Settings > General > Software Update.

What’s fixed for Mac Studio M3 Ultra

If you use a Mac Studio with M3 Ultra, you likely saw the Tahoe 26.0 installer fail at the end and roll you back to Sequoia. Apple says 26.0.1 resolves that problem. The original failure stemmed from a hardware check during install. You should be able to upgrade normally after installing today’s build.

New to this issue? Reports last week pointed to the installer aborting when a component tied to the Neural Engine failed validation. That aligns with Apple’s brief note about a failed hardware check in the original 26.0 installer.

How to install without headaches

Do this before you hit Update:

Back up your Mac with Time Machine or your backup tool of choice.

Free up a few extra gigabytes to give the installer room to work.

Plug in power and keep a stable internet connection.

Open System Settings > General > Software Update and install macOS 26.0.1.

Why this .0.1 landed so fast

Tahoe 26.0 shipped on September 15, 2025. Two weeks later, Apple is pushing the first stability release. That cadence tracks with prior macOS cycles, where early point releases clean up issues missed during the beta window. Expect further refinements as Apple hardens the new design and core frameworks introduced with 26.0.

Apple also rolled out iOS 26.0.1, plus smaller updates across watchOS, tvOS, visionOS, and HomePod software. If you keep multiple Apple devices, update those too to stay in sync on security fixes and compatibility.

Release notes, at a glance

Apple’s macOS 26.0.1 note is short:

Important bug fixes and security updates.

Fix for users who could not upgrade Mac Studio (M3 Ultra, 2025) to macOS Tahoe.

For security specifics, Apple lists CVEs and technical detail on its security pages once documentation is ready. Check that index after you update.

Install macOS 26.0.1 today, especially if your Mac Studio M3 Ultra refused to take Tahoe 26.0. This build clears the installer roadblock and continues the usual early-cycle stability work.