Apple Releases watchOS 26 With Liquid Glass Design and Health Tools

Apple has rolled out watchOS 26, the latest major update to its smartwatch platform. The software introduces Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language, expands health monitoring, and brings the Notes app to the wrist for the first time. The update is now available for Apple Watch Series 6 through Series 11, the second- and third-generation Apple Watch SE, and all Apple Watch Ultra models.

Photo Credit: Apple

watchOS 26 refines the interface with Apple’s new Liquid Glass design. Icons, widgets, and notifications now carry a transparent, glossy look that reveals underlying elements. While the effect is more subtle than on iPhone with iOS 26, you will notice the shift in the Smart Stack, Control Center, apps, and certain watch faces that combine text and photos.

The Smart Stack now adapts dynamically, surfacing widgets that matter most at a given time. Users can also configure widget order to prioritize frequently accessed items.

A new wrist flick gesture allows you to dismiss timers, mute calls, or silence notifications by rotating your wrist away from you. Apple also added automatic audio adjustment, letting the watch lower or raise call and Siri volume depending on ambient noise.

Fitness and Workout Features

The redesigned Workout app in watchOS 26 emphasizes quicker navigation with simpler controls. Apple also introduced Workout Buddy, a feature powered by Apple Intelligence. It provides motivational voice prompts and insights based on personal fitness history.

Workout Buddy joins automatic workout media, which curates music or podcasts from Apple Music and Podcasts tailored to specific activities. For example, a running session may automatically start an upbeat playlist, while a yoga session might bring up calming audio.

Expanded Health Monitoring

Apple has made health tracking a central focus of watchOS 26. The most significant new feature is hypertension notifications. Using the optical heart sensor, the watch collects data on how blood vessels respond to heartbeats over 30 days. If the system detects consistent patterns suggesting high blood pressure, it will notify users to seek medical attention. This feature was first announced with the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3, but Apple confirmed it is also available on Series 9 and later, and Ultra 2 and 3 models.

Another addition is the Sleep Score, which combines metrics like sleep duration, bedtime consistency, stage transitions, and interruptions into a nightly rating. The Sleep app now presents a breakdown of these factors, while the Health app on iPhone offers long-term trends.

Apple also confirmed that Live Listen now includes real-time captions for sounds picked up by an iPhone microphone, displayed directly on the watch, improving accessibility.

Communication and Apps

Messages gain Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence, enabling quick communication across languages without needing a separate translation app. The system also offers smarter replies and contextual actions.

For the first time, the Notes app arrives on Apple Watch. Users can create and edit notes directly on the watch or use Siri for dictation. Pinned notes sync across devices for quick access.

The Phone app integrates Call Screening and Hold Assist, features introduced on iPhone. With these, the Apple Watch can transcribe unknown callers and remain on hold until a live agent joins, sending a notification when the call is ready.

New Watch Faces

watchOS 26 introduces three new watch faces:

Flow : Liquid Glass numerals with animated swirls of color that respond to wrist movement.

: Liquid Glass numerals with animated swirls of color that respond to wrist movement. Exactograph : A modern regulator-style face separating hours, minutes, and seconds.

: A modern regulator-style face separating hours, minutes, and seconds. Waypoint (Ultra only): A face with a live compass, satellite communication shortcuts, and Night Mode for low-light environments.

In addition, more than 20 existing watch faces now support a ticking seconds hand in always-on mode.

Watch Face Key Features Availability Flow Liquid Glass numerals, dynamic colors All supported models Exactograph Precise regulator-style layout All supported models Waypoint Compass, satellite access, Night Mode Ultra models only

Availability

watchOS 26 is available today as a free update for:

Apple Watch Series 6 and later

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation or later)

Apple Watch Ultra (all models)

The update requires an iPhone 12 or later running iOS 26.

Early User Reactions

Initial responses to watchOS 26 are mixed. Some users welcome features like Workout Buddy and enhanced health tracking, while others describe the update as underwhelming. Criticism focuses on the limited role of Apple Intelligence in fitness tools, with some expecting deeper integration for athletic performance tracking comparable to Garmin devices.

Still, Apple’s expansion of health features and design changes mark another step in its strategy to position the Apple Watch as both a lifestyle and medical companion.