Apple Researchers Unveil ReALM To Upgrade Siri and Take on GPT-4

It seems that Apple has been brewing the AI models quietly all the time, and now the researchers have come up with a new way to make Siri smarter. According to a new research paper published on 29th March 2024 (Friday), Apple researchers explain how the new AI system, called ReALM (Reference Resolution As Language Modeling), can look at what’s on your screen and what you’re doing to figure out what you need which means that Siri could understand the context of your questions much better than before, like knowing what’s on your screen or what music is playing.

On top of that, Apple researchers claim that the larger models of ReALM can outperform the popular AI models, such as GPT-4, which also powers the famous OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus. If the claims come true, Siri could become much more helpful than ever. The report notes that Apple’s ReALM language model purportedly surpasses GPT-4 in “reference resolution,” understanding contextual references like onscreen elements, conversational topics, and background entities.

“ReaLM outperforms previous approaches, and performs roughly as well as the state-of-the-art LLM today, GPT-4, despite consisting of far fewer parameters, even for onscreen references despite being purely in the textual domain. It also outperforms GPT-4 for domain-specific users,” explained researchers in the paper. Conversely, the researchers show specialized models can handle tasks like figuring out what someone means.

Furthermore, Apple researchers have been consistently working on improving AI lately and this is the third one released in the last few months.

As the research paper comes to the public, it seems that updates to Siri are on the horizon. While it’s soon to say for sure, these papers might give us a sneak peek into what Apple has in store for its software, like iOS and macOS, expected to debut at the upcoming annual developers’ conference, WWDC 2024, slated to kick off on June 10 and run through June 14.

In addition, reports suggest that Apple recently held talks with Google, OpenAI, and Baidu for a potential AI partnership. That said, we are counting on having an advanced Siri coming to our devices sooner if things go well.

