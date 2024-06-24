Apple Restarts Development of AR Glasses, But Don’t Expect Them Soon

Apple is reportedly back in the game for augmented reality glasses. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims the tech giant has “renewed efforts” to develop AR glasses separate from its existing Apple Vision Pro.

This comes after recent reports talking about Apple delaying the development of a more powerful Vision Pro successor in favor of a cheaper version. However, it seems Apple might be refocusing its efforts on a completely different AR product.

However, we don’t want you to expect an immediate release. Gurman’s sources say the AR glasses are still in the early stages of development, and Apple doesn’t anticipate them being ready within the next few years.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings about Apple’s AR glasses. Back in 2019, there were rumors about a 2023 launch, followed by a 2024 release in 2022. But now, when we look back at it, it appears those predictions were a bit optimistic.

So, what’s the hold-up? AR glasses promise a way to experience smartphone-like features without the bulky headset of mixed reality devices. However, achieving that balance of functionality and design seems to be a challenge.

In the meantime, competitors are racing ahead. Meta offers the Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, which integrate a camera and connect to your phone. Meta has also hinted at more advanced AR glasses on the horizon. There are also rumors that Apple might be looking towards Meta as a potential AI partner, just weeks after announcing a partnership with OpenAI. Maybe dealing with Meta might help them import smart glasses technology.

There still seems to be confusion whether Apple is going to be releasing glasses AND Apple Vision Lite, a lower variant of Apple Vision Pro, which would need your iPhone or Mac to function properly, or both these are the same thing.