Apple Reveals 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple unveiled a new 16” MacBook Pro on Wednesday. Amongst other features, it comes with the largest ever Retina Display on a notebook and a new Magic Keyboard. Apple said that the new device has 80% better performance.

Key Features of 16-Inch Macbook Pro

Other features in the device include:

Six-speaker sound system

Longer battery life

Touch Bar

Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Apple T2 Security Chip.

Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, said: