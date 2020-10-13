Apple unveiled the HomePod mini at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event on Tuesday. The aim, said CEO Tim Cook, was to bring the Siri-enabled speaker to more people.

Introducing HomePod mini

Multiple HomePods can play content in-sync. Meanwhile, Siri allows integration with your phone and recognizing different people’s voices. There is also a new feature called Intercom. This allows one user to send a message via HomePod mini to other family members using all their different devices such as iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. The device costs $99. It will be available to preorder from November 6, and ready for customers to pick up on November 16.