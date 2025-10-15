Apple Seeks Law Change in India to Protect iPhone Production Plans

Apple wants India to revise a decades-old tax rule that treats owned factory equipment as a local business presence. The company argues that simple ownership of high-value machinery inside partner plants should not create a new tax burden. You will see why this decision matters for where future iPhones get made.

India’s approach currently treats Apple’s machines inside Foxconn and Tata sites as a “business connection” to the country. That interpretation risks taxing a slice of Apple’s global iPhone profits in India, even when contractors operate the lines. Executives view that as a direct obstacle to scaling production at speed across multiple new facilities.

Push for a Change in India’s Tax Law

Reporting from Reuters tells clearly by citing ongoing talks with Indian officials about the Income Tax Act of 1961. The news agency also highlights how Apple handles this issue in China, where Apple buys specialized gear, installs it in partner factories, and avoids corporate tax exposure tied to ownership. Counterpoint Research figures in the same coverage underline India’s rising role in iPhone output and local market share.

Apple’s approach works well in China because the law separates equipment ownership from local operations. India’s interpretation, however, creates a potential conflict. A senior official told Reuters that “discussions on taxation rules impacting Apple are ongoing,” confirming that the government is reviewing the matter carefully.

Legal Precedent and Expert Concerns

Tax experts say India’s stance may stem from a 2017 Supreme Court ruling against Formula One. The court found the UK-based company liable for taxes because it controlled a race circuit, even without owning it. Riaz Thingna, a partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, said that if Apple’s activities “constitute a business connection, then global revenue may be used as a basis to compute the income attributable in India, leading to billions in tax exposure.”

The India Cellular and Electronics Association, which represents major smartphone makers, has also urged the government to ensure tax certainty. It argues that contract manufacturers “are unable or unwilling to invest in such large quantities of specialized equipment,” which can cost billions of dollars.

Apple’s Expanding Role in India

India’s share of global iPhone shipments has reportedly grown fourfold to about 25% since 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. Foxconn and Tata have together invested over $5 billion to open five major factories. Yet without tax reform, Apple’s investment model could slow. The company’s retail stores and rising export volume show its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

Policy and Growth

New Delhi wants to grow advanced electronics manufacturing to reduce import dependence and boost exports. Policymakers also want to protect legitimate taxation rights for foreign companies operating within India’s borders. “It’s a tough call,” one senior official told Reuters, capturing the balance between investment incentives and sovereignty.

Contract manufacturers like Foxconn and Tata have already poured billions into new plants. Apple has opened flagship retail stores and steadily increased local sourcing, assembly, and testing. You should expect further moves if lawmakers provide a rulebook that matches how modern global supply chains actually function.

The Narrative Apple Wants, And The Choice India Faces

Apple’s preferred path mirrors its China playbook where ownership of tools does not equal a taxable corporate presence. That model lets contractors focus on operations while Apple underwrites complex equipment that unlocks scale and quality. India’s current rule threatens that model by turning hardware ownership into an unexpected tax trigger.

Both sides know time matters as production slots, tooling windows, and model ramps approach. Apple seeks certainty to plan investments and allocate gear across continents. India seeks growth, jobs, and fair taxation that reflects control and value created within its borders. The outcome decides how fast your next iPhone shifts from “assembled in India” to “scaled in India” at truly global volumes.