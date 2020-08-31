Another day, and another set of data from analysts that shows just how far ahead Apple is in the ‘hearables’ market. New data from IDC said that in Q2 2020 the company shipped 23.7 million AirPods and Beats products. In addition, it shipped 5.8 wrist-worn wearables i.e. Apple Watches.

AirPods Help Wearables Markets

In total then, Apple shipped 29.4 million products in the wearables market, claiming 34.2 percent of the market and seeing year-on-year growth of 25.3 percent. Huawei and Xiaomi were the nearest competitors, shipping 10.9 million and 10.1 million units respectively. Those two firms actually beat Apple when just wrist-worn wearables are accounted for. Huawei shipped 8.1 million units and Xiaomi shipped 6.9 million, compared to Apple’s 5.8 million. However, AirPods and Beats means Apple remains miles ahead overall.

Hearables Grow Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The hearables market actually grew 32.6 percent in the quarter, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hearables show much stronger and broader demand than smartwatches and fitness trackers,” said David Myhrer, research vice president for IDC’s Consumer Technology Strategy Service. “The data make it clear just how discretionary a purchase smartwatches and fitness trackers are. Demand among those with low incomes has dried up almost completely. Meanwhile, consumers at the top of the market remain bullish.”

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers, also noted that “health continues to be at the forefront of use cases for wearables, but with gyms closing and outdoor activities limited, users have opted for online or in-app fitness sessions and this has ultimately helped vendors to ramp up the services side of their wearables businesses.” Apple does not currently have such an offering.