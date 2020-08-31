Apple announced on Monday that “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is coming to Apple TV+ this holiday season.

The special will premiere around the world on the streaming video platform and will feature Mariah Carey and a host of celebrity guest appearances. It will combine music, dancing, and animation. Around the same time is the 25th Anniversary of Ms. Carey’s holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

In addition to Mariah Carey, Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens executive produce for production company Done + Dusted (“The Disney Family Singalong,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” “Dear Class of 2020,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies).

The holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies), and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “A Very Murray Christmas”).