Apple Shows Off With New iPhone Features Page

Apple released a new webpage, outlining all the features the device has. Called ‘iPhone can do what?’, the page highlights everything from privacy to the bedtime feature.

iPhone Forgotten Features

It is all too easy to miss out on features on your smartphone. The new website from Apple outlined them very clearly. It was accompanied by a number of videos that explain how to make the features work.

The website was really smartly designed too. Click on a feature or tool you want to know more about and the card swivels around. There are then read more options if you need further information.

Not surprisingly, privacy was one of the big focusses on the page. Apple emphasized the iPhone’s end-to-end encryption. It also included the ‘Privacy – That’s iPhone’ film on the page.