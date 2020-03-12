Apple Signs Open Letter Opposing State Anti-LBGTQ Bills

Apple was among the major firms that signed an open later opposing anti-LGBTQ legislation passing through a number of State Houses. The letter was coordinated by the Human Rights Campaign and the Freedom For All Americans education fund.

Letter Opposes anti-LGBTQ Legislation

The letter said:

We are deeply concerned by the bills being introduced in state houses across the country that single out LGBTQ individuals – many specifically targeting transgender youth – for exclusion or differential treatment. Laws that would affect access to medical care for transgender people, parental rights, social and family services, student sports, or access to public facilities such as restrooms, unnecessarily and uncharitably single out already marginalized groups for additional disadvantage. They seek to put the authority of state government behind discrimination and promote mistreatment of a targeted LBGTQ population.

It continued:

These bills would harm our team members and their families, stripping them of opportunities and making them feel unwelcome and at risk in their own communities. As such, it can be

exceedingly difficult for us to recruit the most qualified candidates for jobs in states that pursue such laws, and these measures can place substantial burdens on the families of our employees who already reside in these states. Legislation promoting discrimination directly affects our businesses, whether or not it occurs in the workplace.

Amongst the other tech firms that signed alongside Apple were Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. They all said that equality was at the heart of their corporate values.