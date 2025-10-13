Apple Smart Glasses to feature two Operating Modes for Mac and iPhone

Apple’s next wearable now points clearly toward smart glasses with practical, everyday utility. You will control information in your line of sight without carrying another screen. The headline feature is two operating modes tuned separately for Mac and iPhone.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports the glasses pivot followed internal focus on mainstream adoption. His Power On newsletter describes Apple shelving a cheaper Vision Air to prioritize spectacles. You should read that shift as discipline rather than hesitation, given Apple’s track record.

Gurman says the glasses will run visionOS and adapt between Mac and iPhone pairings. When paired to a Mac, they will run the “full version of the OS.” When linked to an iPhone, they switch to a “lighter, more mobile-friendly interface.” You move between modes automatically, rather than juggling settings or clumsy companion applications.

Two modes, one platform

This split lets you anchor desktop-scale tasks while keeping notifications unobtrusive during movement. You get Mac-class apps for work, then phone-native glanceability for quick, everyday interactions. Developers target one platform, visionOS, while designing layouts that respect each hardware context. That balance keeps your attention available, preventing overload while preserving capability when opportunities arise.

Apple’s ecosystem strengths matter because pairing experiences become instant through iCloud, Handoff, and Continuity. You will see battery benefits from Apple silicon efficiencies and tighter radio coordination across devices. The remaining challenge is AI assistance that feels useful, private, and reliably context aware.

Vision Pro continues as a premium device while smart glasses pursue everyday scale and reach. Gurman also expects a refreshed headset, but the anchor product needs broader consumer traction. Two modes promise utility without demanding another screen. If Apple nails comfort and clarity, you will actually want to wear them.