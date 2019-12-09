Apple Spy Also Had Top Secret Military File

Back in January an Apple engineer was charged with stealing trade secrets from the company for a Chinese startup. But he also had a top secret file in his possession from his former employer, Raytheon (via Bloomberg).

Apple Spy

The file was from the classified Patriot missile program, so secret that it “was not (and is not) permitted to be maintained outside of Department of Defense secured locations.” So this case goes from corporate espionage into national security.

The engineer, Jizhong Chen, is awaiting trial on charges that he stole photos, schematics, and manuals from Apple. He pleaded not guilty and is subject to location monitoring so he doesn’t try to flee the country. Mr. Chen’s hearing is set for today.

Further Reading:

[‘The Morning’ Show Earns Golden Globes Nominations]

[Where Are we With The 5G Rollout?]