A report suggests that Safari users are less valuable to advertisers due to the browser’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention technology (via The Information—soft paywall).

Apple launched Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) in September 2017. It makes it harder for advertisers to track users with with cookies. As a result, the cost of targeting Safari users has dropped 60% since then, according to ad tech firm Rubicon Project.

Safari is responsible for 53% of mobile browsing in the U.S. iPhone customers are also valuable to advertisers because they tend to be wealthier. But only 9% of iPhone users enable tracking in Safari. Apple customers still see ads if they don’t use adblockers but they are no longer targeted to their interests. This could be good or bad depending on your point of view.

It’s good for advertisers like Facebook and Google, both of which allow highly-targeted advertising. While Safari users are less attractive, Chrome users are more attractive, as 79% of these users do let advertisers track their browsing. Jason Kint, CEO of industry trade group Digital Content Next, says that marketers just need to find better ways to track Safari users, like contextual advertising.

