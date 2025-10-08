Apple Store Demo Units get new MagSafe Chargers to stop ‘Scratchgate’

Apple is quietly fixing a problem that surfaced soon after the iPhone 17 launch: the so-called “scratchgate.” Some customers noticed visible marks on display units of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air inside Apple Stores. Apple traced the issue to old MagSafe chargers whose aluminum surfaces were leaving faint circular marks on the phones during repeated use on demo tables.

Silicone Rings to Prevent Damage

French site Consomac recently spotted an updated MagSafe charger in Apple Stores. The charger now features a thin silicone ring around its edge, designed to act as a buffer between the charger’s metal and the iPhone’s back glass. This small change signals that Apple is taking preventive measures while continuing to investigate the issue.

In earlier reports, Apple told 9to5Mac that the marks weren’t permanent scratches but material transfer from the aluminum charger. The company added that these marks could be removed by cleaning. However, Consomac reported that some demo units still show visible lines that don’t completely fade, suggesting the new chargers were necessary.

Apple’s Swift Response

Apple confirmed two weeks ago that it was working to address the problem in stores. The company plans to replace older MagSafe mounts entirely, though producing new non-aluminum models could take months. In the meantime, the silicone-ring version serves as a quick fix, reducing direct friction and preventing visible wear on the new iPhones’ glossy surfaces.

This response shows how seriously Apple treats in-store presentation. Demo units endure heavy use from thousands of hands daily, often under lighting that highlights even minor imperfections. Protecting these devices is as much about brand image as it is about durability.

More Durable Phones Overall

Despite this controversy, Apple claims the iPhone 17 lineup is its most resilient yet. The devices now feature Ceramic Shield glass on both the front and back, and a second-generation Ceramic Shield front layer that improves scratch resistance. The real-world issue seems limited to store display conditions, not customer use.

In the end, Apple’s move to quietly redesign the MagSafe chargers demonstrates its attention to detail. A small silicone ring may not sound like much, but for Apple, even the smallest ring matters when protecting its newest flagship phones from unwanted marks.