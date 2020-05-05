Apple Stores in Australia and Austria Reopening This Week

Apple Stores in Australia and Austria will reopen this week. The retail location in Austria opens Tuesday. Meanwhile, almost all those in Australia will welcome customers from Thursday (via Bloomberg News).

In Australia, All But Sydney Apple Store Reopening

The only Apple Store in Australia to remain shuttered beyond this week will be the flagship in Sydney. It is being renovated. Even though retail locations are starting to reopen, Apple is still recommending that customers buy products online if possible. It is taking precautions to help protect staff and customers who do come into the bricks-and-mortar outlets. In a statement, the company said:

To start, we will open with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and an adjusted schedule, to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. Our social distance protocol means a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers.

Apple Stores around the globe were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The one in Seoul, South Korea, was the first outside of China to reopen.