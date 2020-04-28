‘Many’ Apple Stores to Reopen, Company Retail Chief Tells Employees

Apple’s VP of retail and people reportedly told employees that “many more” Apple Stores will reopen in May. Deirdre O’Brien made the comments to employees during a weekly video update (via Bloomberg News).

More Apple Stores Reopening in May

The company is “continuing to analyze this health situation in every location, and I do expect we will reopen up many more stores in May,” Ms. O’Brien told staff. So far, the Apple Store in Seoul, South Korea, is the only one outside of China to reopen after shutting due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ms. O’Brien had previously told employees that she expected some of the company’s U.S. retail outlets to reopen in May. These latest comments indicate that the company is still comfortable with that timeline.