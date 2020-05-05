WWDC 2020 Date Set for June 22

Apple just announced the WWDC 2020 date and it will happen on June 22. As previously reported it will be a virtual conference.

As usual the conference will make use of the Apple Developer app as well as videos on Apple.com. Also with this announcement comes news of a Swift Student Challenge. This is for student developers to show their coding skills by creating their own Swift playground.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering:

Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC saw attendance from more than 350 student developers spanning 37 different countries. As we look forward to WWDC20, although our gathering will be virtual this year, we want to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can’t wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into a reality through the Swift Student Challenge.

Starting today and until May 17, student developers can submit to the challenge by creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced in three minutes. Winners will get a WWDC 2020 jacket and pin set.

