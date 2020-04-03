US Apple Store Closures to Remain Until Early May

According to a memo Apple sent to employees, it advised that retail store closures in the U.S. will remain until early May. Select stores outside of the U.S. could open as early as the first half of April (via Bloomberg).

Apple Store Closures

Apple Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien told staff that Apple is monitoring conditions for every Apple facility daily, and the company will make reopening decisions based on guidance from local governments and public health experts.

Employees are also encouraged to share their challenges with work-from-home procedures, as many parents juggle work with homeschooling for their kids.

