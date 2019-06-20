Apple Calls for Trump Tariffs Not to Be Introduced

Apple warned that President Donald Trump’s proposed trade tariffs would hit many of its products. Consequently, they would “weigh on Apple’s global competitiveness” and “result in a reduction of Apple’s U.S. economic contribution.”

Tariffs ‘Tilt The Playing Field’

In a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Rober Lighthizer, published Thursday, Apple noted it is “one of the largest job creators” in the U.S. “We are responsible for over 2 million jobs across all 50 states,” it added.

Ultimately, Apple said:

U.S. tariffs on Apple’s products would result in a reduction of Apple’s U.S. economic contribution. U.S. tariffs would also weigh on Apple’s global competitiveness. The Chinese producers we compete with in global markets do not have a significant presence in the U.S. market, and so would not be impacted by U.S. tariffs. Neither would our other major non-U.S. competitiors. A U.S. tariff would, therefore tilt the playing field in favor of our gloabl competitors.

It ended the letter by urging Mr. Lighthizer “not to proceed” with the proposals.

It emerged Wednesday that Apple could move up to 30% of its output from China as a result of the trade tensions. Tim Cook recently raised the issue with President Trump in person.