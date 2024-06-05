Apple Stays on Top in Wearables Market Despite Hurdles

When you first think of Apple products, perhaps the iPhone or a Mac comes to mind, but don’t overlook the fact that the Apple Watch and AirPods also have a loyal fanbase. That said, despite facing a decline in shipments for both products, a recent report from market research firm IDC confirms that Apple still holds the top spot in the wearables market.

Meanwhile, the other top leaders, according to the report, include Xiaomi, Huawei, Samsung, and boAt. As you can see, there’s a shake-up in the lower ranks, with Huawei edging out Samsung for third place in the charts during Q1 2024. “The lack of major innovation in the premium segment has allowed tier-2 brands to narrow the gap across the board,” explains Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC. Ramon T. Llamas, research director at IDC, adds, “It’s important to pay close attention to smaller, regional vendors.”

Despite Temporary Setbacks, Apple Maintained the Top Spot in the Wearables Market

Apple dealt with some challenges during the beginning of this year, including losing the infamous Apple vs. Masimo patent case which resulted in Apple temporarily halting sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. Next up, as the original report notes, another setback is attributed to the “lack of newer AirPods”. Apple Watch shipments dived 19.1% compared to the previous year, while hearables like AirPods and Beats dropped by 18.8% during the same period, yet, Apple maintains the top spot.

Other interesting highlights from the report include Huawei flying high with a whopping 72.4% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth, while Apple hit a rough patch with a -18.9% YoY dip. Meanwhile, Xiaomi, Samsung, and boAt had 43.4%, 13%, and -4.8% YoY growth, respectively. Despite the choppy waters, the market sailed ahead with an overall 8.8% growth which is not bad.