Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 Units Are Now Available in China

China has become the first and only place where Apple is selling refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 units directly to customers.

The refurbished versions have a 15% price reduction compared to equivalent brand-new ones. Apple rigorously tests, inspects, cleans, and repackages all refurbished products to guarantee optimal functionality and quality.

Additionally, they come with a one-year limited warranty and are eligible for AppleCare+ coverage. Given that it has started to sell reconditioned Apple Watch Ultra 2 units in China, it’s likely that Apple will soon start doing so internationally as well.

However, it is unclear whether availability will expand to the US due to Apple’s ongoing legal battle with medical technology startup Masimo over the Blood Oxygen app.

For those unaware, Apple is not allowed to sell the Watch UItra 2 and the Watch Series 9 in the US due to a patent battle over the blood oxygen feature with Masimo, despite launching the device in September 2023.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in a single 49mm size and flaunts a 1.9-inch LTPO OLED panel with 502 x 410 resolution and 3000 nits peak brightness. Apple ships the Watch Ultra 2 with Sapphire crystal glass and a titanium frame for better durability.

At the heart of the device is an S9 chipset based on Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, and a 546mAh battery runs the show. Apple claims an 18-hour battery life with the Watch Ultra 2. The device also features an ultrawide-band chip for better Find My capabilities and a new optical heart rate sensor.

Besides this, the Watch Ultra 2 comes with a Double-Tap feature that allows you to perform simple tasks. For instance, you can double-tap your index finger on your thumb to scroll through widgets, accept and end calls, or snooze alarms, among other things.

Source