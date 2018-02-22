An Apple Patent Hints at an Apple TV Gaming System

Patently Apple reports that a patent recently surfaced that hints that an Apple TV gaming system could be coming. It’s not clear if it’s a separate console (probably not though) or video game accessories or a platform.

Apple TV Gaming

Back in December, Apple posted a patent report related to “next-gen gaming technology.” Norman Wang is listed as one of Apple’s engineers credited with the invention. Norman used to be a senior software engineer at Sony working on the PlayStation.

Image of Apple TV gaming patent.

The new patent. Image credit: Patently Apple

Now the latest patent is about updating the Apple TV logo trademark to include everything related to gaming. Here’s what it covers:

video game consoles; controllers for game consoles; video output games, namely, video output game machines for use with televisions; apparatus for electronic games adapted for use with an external display screen or monitor.

This could be a great way to differentiate the Apple TV. As Patently Apple points out, if gaming is combined with a new video content service, then Apple Music + Apple Video + Apple Gaming could rock the TV streaming box market.

