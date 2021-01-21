It appears that Apple TV+ is still not making a real impact in the streaming industry. New research from the JustWatch platform, seen by 9to5 Mac, found that it had just three percent market share in the U.S. last quarter.

Apple TV+ Still Struggling Behind Streaming Rivals

Unsurprisingly, Netflix topped the charge on 31 percent, with Amazon Prime Video next on 22 percent. Apple TV+ though was trailing Hulu (14 percent), Disney+ (13 percent), HBO Max (nine percent), and even relative newcomer Peacock (six percent). Perhaps this apparent lack of take-up explains the latest extension to the service’s free period. With its dependence on original content, it’s going to need a few more Ted Lassos in order to break through…