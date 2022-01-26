Apple TV+: Animated Feature ‘Luck’ to Premiere August 5

Animated feature Luck will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 5, it was announced Wednesday. It is one of the movies to come from the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation partnership.

‘Luck’ Arrives August 5 on Apple TV+

Luck tells the story of Sam Greenfied. She is the unluckiest person in the world who then discovers the Land of Luck. During her journey through this magical world, she must unite its creatures and turn her own fortunes around. The movie is led by Peggy Holmes (The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning). The original screenplay is by Kiel Murray (Raya and the Last Dragon, Cars 3, Cars), Jon Aibel, and Glenn Berger (Kung Fu Panda 2, Trolls).

Star-Studded Voice Cast

Luck features a star-studded voice cast that includes Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon, Yellow Rose) as Sam. Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible, Ice Age, Star Trek Beyond) voices Bob, a lucky black cat, and multi-award winner Whoopi Goldberg is the Captain. Two-time Academy Award winner Jane Fonda voices the Dragon, the CEO of Good Luck. Flula Borg (Suicide Squad 2, Pitch Perfect, Trolls World Tour) is facilities manager Jeff the Unicorn. Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy, Vacation Friends, Judas and the Black Messiah) voices Marv the flower shop owner. Also in the cast are Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time, The Right Stuff, The Rite), John Ratzenberger (Cheers, Empire Strikes Back, A Bridge Too Far) Adelynn Spoon (Watchmen, Tell Me Your Secrets, Sweet Magnolias).

The Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation partnership has already seen Blush released. It will also include the feature Spellbound, and the animated series The Search for WondLa, with more set to be announced.