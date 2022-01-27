Apple TV+: Drama ‘Pachinko’ to Premiere March 25, 2022

Drama series Pachinko will debut globally on March 25, with the first three episodes released on Apple TV+ on that day, it was announced Wednesday. Further episodes will be released weekly, on Fridays, through April 29,

‘Pachinko’ Premieres March 25 on Apple TV+

The series is based on a book of the same name and tells a story of love, loss, war, and peace over an extended time period using three different languages – Korean Japanese, and English.

Pachinko stars Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim (picture above, left), Lee Minho (picture above, right), Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Jung Eun-chae, Jimmi Simpson, Yu-na Jeon, and Youn Yuh Jung. It was written and created by Soo Hugh (The Terror, The Killing), who served as showrunner. She commented:

They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, Pachinko is that project for me. Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them — to all of the Sunjas buried deep in all of our family’s history. It’s been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew.

We first heard about this series back in 2018, so it’s been a long time coming!