Apple TV+ Shows Hit Streaming Top 20, as ‘The Morning Show Producer’ Hits Out at Critics

Two Apple TV+ shows are entered Reelgood’s streaming Top 20 last week (via BGR). See and The Morning Show were in 11 and 12th positions respectively.

Apple TV+ Shows in Streaming Top 20

Top of the pile of all the streaming services’ shows was Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian on Disney+. At the time of this writing, The Morning Show had an IMDB audience score of 94 percent. That’s compared to a 63 percent Tomatometer ranking, which is based on critic reviews. Interestingly, despite being streamed more, See is fairing less well when it comes to ratings. It had an audience score of 85 percent and a Tomatometer reading of 42 percent. (It is worth noting that The Morning Show had received a lot more critic and user ratings.)

‘The Morning Show’ Producer Thinks Some Critics Are Just Apple Haters

The Morning Show producer Mimi Leder used an appearance at the Recode Code Media conference to hit back at the critics who had been unkind to her show. She blamed much of the reaction on the critic’s feelings about Apple:

When those reviews came in, I didn’t know what show they were watching, and I just kind of thought they were nuts. I just felt there were a lot of Apple haters and wanting Apple to fail.

While IMDB ratings are hardly scientific, they show she may just have a point.