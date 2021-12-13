Apple TV+ Orders ‘Surfside Girls’, Invasion Set For Season Two

Apple TV+ has placed a series order Surfside Girls. It’s 10-episode live-action kids and family series based on a graphic novel series of the same name. Miya Cech (Rim of the World, The Astronauts) and YaYa Gosselin (We Can be Heroes, FBI: Most Wanted) will star as Jade and Sam in May Chan’s adaptation of author Kim Dinwell’s work.

‘Surfside Girls’ Heading to Apple TV+

Sam and Jade are looking forward to a summer of surfing, but then they meet a ghost. This sends them into a mystery about a pirate ship and some cursed treasure that is said to lie beneath Surfside’s Danger Point bluff. No release date had been announced at the time of this writing.

Invasion to Return for Season Two

Elsewhere, Invasion will return to Apple TV+ for a second season, Deadline reported. Producer Simon Kinberg commented: