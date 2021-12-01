Apple Bids to Pause App Store Change Ordered by Court

Apple is looking to pause a court-ordered change to the App Store amidst its legal battle with Epic Games and has filed with a higher court. Its lawyers filed Tuesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Bloomberg News reported. The documents seek action by December 8.

Apple Urges Halt on App Store Change

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers recently rejected a similar request from Apple. It wants to halt a ruling forcing it to allow developers to guide customers to payment methods beyond the App Store. In its filing, Apple said:

Given the injunction’s effective date of Dec. 9, Apple seeks immediate entry of an administrative stay that would expire 30 days after the Court’s ruling on the stay motion…the App Store will have to be reconfigured — to the detriment of consumers, developers, and Apple itself.

