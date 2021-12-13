Interviews With Apple Music Awards 2021 International Winners [Updated]

Interviews with three of the international winners at the Apple Music Awards 2021 have been released. The conversations are held with different presenters and those not in English are subtitled.

Apple Music Awards 2021 International Winners

The artists featured are HIGE DANDISM (Japan), RIN (Germany), and Aya Nakamura (France), Wizkid (Africa).

















There have also been interviews with Olivia Rodrigo and H.E.R released as part of the Apple Music Awards 2021.

[Updated December 13 to include Wizkid interview.]