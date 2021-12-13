Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 15.2 With Voice Plan and App Privacy Report [Updated]

Apple released iOS and iPadOS 15.2 on Monday. The updated operating systems include an array of new features and fixes.

iOS and iPadOS 15.2 Out Now

Amongst the new features in iPadOS and iOS 15.2 are the Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report, and the Digital Legacy program. To install it, go to Settings > Software Update and follow the on-screen instructions.

The Apple Music Voice Plan costs US$4.99 per month. It is available across all Siri-enabled devices and offers access to all 90 million songs in the Apple Music library, playlists, personalized mixes and genres stations, as well as Apple Music Radio. Siri can also be used for full playback controls. A free three-month trial is also available.

App Privacy Report helps users find out when apps access data including camera, location, and microphone.

In iOS 15.2, each user can assign five people as Legacy Contacts. These people are able to access the user’s iCloud data and personal information when they die, without needing to know their password.

[Updated with descriptions of key new features.]