Apple TV+ has joined the growing number of services that are reducing the bit rate quality of their streamed video. It is part of a bid to help ease the strain currently on European broadband networks as people stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic (via Variety).

Apple TV+ and Amazon Reduce Streaming Quality

As well as Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video also announced a quality reduction in Europe over the weekend. The services joined Netflix and YouTube, who made the move earlier last week. Video playback on YouTube is now standard definition by default in European countries. It appears you are still able to download HD video from Apple TV+ to your device.

Apple made no public comment about the decision. However, in a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: