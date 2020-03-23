Siri Can Walk You Through Symptoms of Coronavirus

Siri has a new capability: She can list the symptoms of coronavirus if you question if you have it.

Dr. Siri

Just ask: “Do I have coronavirus” or “Do I have COVID-19?” and Siri will guide you through a list of symptoms using answers from the U.S. Public Health Service with the CDC.

Symptoms can include shortness of breath, dry cough, or fever. If you have some of the more life-threatening symptoms, Siri will advise you to consider calling 911. If you tell her your symptoms aren’t severe, Siri will tell you to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

