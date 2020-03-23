Apple Books Gives Out Free Books and Audiobooks

On Sunday Apple customers may have noticed a notification from Apple Books. It offers free books and audiobooks for the whole family.

Free Content

You can find it by going to the Book Store tab at the bottom of the app. At the top you can swipe to see featured collections. In this case we’re looking for “Free books for everyone, from kids to adults.”

There’s a wide selection to choose from. You can browse by genre, find the first free book in a series, or pick an audiobook to listen to. You can find classics like The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, or find a newer book like Free-Wrench by Joseph R. Lallo.

Further Reading

