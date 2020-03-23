Oprah Has a New Coronavirus Show on Apple TV+

Oprah has launched a special new show on Apple TV+ focussing on the coronavirus outbreak. The superstar presenter speaks to guests to explore the various issues surrounded the pandemic.

OprahTalks Covid-19

In the first episode. Oprah speaks to actor Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowere about their experience. Both have tested positive for Covid-19. The second episode features Pastor Wintley Phipps discussing spirituality and the outbreak.

The show is called OprahTalks Covid-19. I wonder if we might see this branding used in the future for a talk show on Apple TV+. Despite being a big-name signing to the service, Oprah has not actually been used as much as I imagined she might be. However, to have her available at historic moments like this is undoubtedly a big deal for Apple.