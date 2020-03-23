Apple Offers 10% When You Add Funds to Apple ID

Apple is giving customers a way to earn a bit of extra cash. When you add funds to Apple ID you get a 10% bonus. The offer is valid until April 3 and you can only get a bonus once.

Add Funds to Apple ID

  1. Open the App Store.
  2. Tap on your profile picture in the upper right corner.
  3. Tap on Add Funds to Apple ID.

Screenshot showing you how to add funds to Apple ID

You’ll get a different amount of money depending on how much you add. Adding US$10 gives you a US$1 bonus, while adding US$100 gives you a US$10 bonus.

