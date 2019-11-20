Apple TV+ Series ‘Servant’ Premieres in New York

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
| News

Apple hosted a premiere for the upcoming Apple TV+ show Servant in New York on Tuesday evening. Stars attended the event at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn.

‘Servant’ From M. Night Shyamalan

Servant is a ten-episode psychological thriller that follows a Philadelphia couple who are dealing with tragedy.  It was executive produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Tony Basgall, Ashwin Rajan, and Jason Blumenthal were also executive producers. However, it is M. Night Shyamalan that Apple are focussing on. The show is present as “from” the Academy Award nominatee. The show features Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Harry Potter star Rupert Grint.

The first three episodes of Servant will arrive on Apple TV+ on November 28th. Subsequent episodes will roll out every Friday.

CudaBoy
CudaBoy

Meanwhile Apple abruptly cancels their movie premiere at AFI of The Banker. Things not looking good for AppleTV.

22 hours ago
Fifeled
Fifeled

Premieres is to good and i love the teaser of this Series Servant.

1 day ago