Apple TV Single Sign-on Adds 10 More Service Providers

Ten more cable service providers just came on board for iOS 10’s Single Sign-on feature for the Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. That brings the total up to 24 providers, but Comcast still isn’t on the list.

The new TV service providers include:

Comporium

Fidelity Communications

Liberty Cablevision of PR

MCTV

Northland Communications

Service Electric Cablevision

Shentel

Vast Broadband

Vyve Broadband

Wave

Single Sign-on uses the TV service login information stored on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to authorize access to the channels you want to watch. Instead of entering your cable account user name and password in every network’s app, you enter the information once and it’s shared with the apps that need it.

Apple introduced Single Sign-on as an iOS 10 feature last year. It’s wonderfully convenient for subscribers on supported TV services, but annoying that big names like Comcast still aren’t on board.

The new services will appear automatically on your iOS devices or Apple TV, no need to install updates or reboot.