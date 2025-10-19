Apple TV Subscribers Can Watch MLS Playoffs Without Season Pass

Apple will stream every Major League Soccer playoff match to all Apple TV subscribers at no extra cost, removing the usual MLS Season Pass paywall for the postseason. You can watch from Wednesday’s Wild Card openers without buying the separate package.

Sports Business Journal reported the change, which arrives just as Apple’s broader sports strategy evolves. The move follows Apple’s United States F1 deal that places F1TV Premium content inside the base Apple TV subscription starting in 2026, as previously announced by Apple. Those decisions set clear expectations for how Apple intends to grow sports audiences inside one paid tier.

A postseason test for a single paywall

The separate Season Pass has cost U.S. fans $99 per year, which many casual viewers avoided despite already paying for Apple TV. You can see why executives would test wider access in the playoffs, then measure engagement, churn, and advertising yield against the cost. Financially, Apple pays about 250 million dollars annually for worldwide MLS rights, compared to roughly 150 million dollars annually for U.S. F1 rights, which shapes how aggressively Apple can bundle sports into a base plan.

This postseason offer also widens distribution beyond Apple’s apps alone. Select games will appear on Fox Sports channels in the United States and on TSN and RDS in Canada, with MLS Cup airing on Fox’s broadcast network. You get more ways to watch without juggling add-ons or short-term promos.

Stakes, stars, and format

The 18-team bracket features headline names, including Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, LAFC’s Son Heung-Min, and the Whitecaps’ Thomas Müller. Decision Day locked in the final berths for FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake, while the Earthquakes and Rapids missed out after the last weekend’s results.

The playoffs start with two Wild Card games on Wednesday, then shift to best-of-three Round One on Friday. The format returns to single elimination for all later rounds, with MLS Cup scheduled for December 6. If Apple keeps the postseason open to base subscribers, you will feel the benefits immediately, and the Season Pass model will face its toughest review yet.